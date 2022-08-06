pollinator.jpg

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter inspired the butterfly trail to increase habitat for pollinators, especially her favorite monarch butterflies.

ATHENS -- University of Georgia Cooperative Extension is partnering with the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail to honor the former first lady’s work in pollinator conservation with a unique 95th birthday initiative.

“We are asking gardeners and pollinator advocates to post a message for former First Lady Carter on social media wishing her a happy birthday or thanking her for her years of work in pollinator conservation,” Becky Griffin, community and school garden coordinator for the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said. “We are encouraging people to be inventive with their posts, maybe creating a short video or posting a photo of their pollinator garden.”

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

