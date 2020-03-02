CARROLLTON -- University of Georgia Cooperative Extension is holding a series of workshops specifically for Georgia grape growers in March.
The classes, set for March 3 in Carrollton, March 5 in Dahlonega, and March 17 in Ellijay, will cover disease and insect control and other critical components of an integrated pest management program for vineyards.
“Vineyard managers ask questions year-round relative to how to set up and administer an efficacious program for management of diseases and insects,” Paula Burke, UGA Extension coordinator in Carroll County, said.
In these workshops, vineyard managers will learn the skills and confidence needed to develop effective spray programs incorporating resistance management, she said.
The workshops will include an overview of major pathogens and insects and critical times to manage them. Producers will work in small groups with UGA specialists to develop example grape-spray programs.
Each free, day-long session begins with registration at 9:30 a.m., concludes at 3 p.m. and includes lunch. A maximum of 20 participants will be accepted per location.
To register for the Carrollton session, call Burke at (770) 836-8546 or email her at pjburke@uga.edu. To register for the Dahlonega session, call Clark McAllister at (706) 265-2442 or email him at clarkmac@uga.edu. To register for the Ellijay session, call Ashley Hoppers at (706) 632-3061 or email her at aahoppers@uga.edu.
