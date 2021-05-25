ATHENS — University of Georgia Cooperative Extension is offering a new virtual seminar, “Solar Energy in Rural Georgia: Opportunities and Considerations for Landowners,” on June 8.
The event, set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Zoom, is structured to help landowners understand the benefits and possible liabilities of hosting solar panels on their land. The event is free and open to the public, but participants must register at zoom.us.
Investing in solar panels as an energy provider or leasing to outside companies has been a growing topic in the last few years, and UGA Extension offices have recently been fielding more questions on the subject.
“Landowners should be cognizant of the implications of entering into a solar lease agreement,” UGA Extension Agricultural Economist Amanda Smith said. “The decision to convert land into solar is complex and has long-term implications. We hope to provide landowners with information to help them in their decision-making process.”
Incentive programs and tax credits available for those willing to switch to solar power have reduced in recent years, but future programs are likely.
The Biden administration has placed renewable energy expansion as a key environmental priority.
Speakers from UGA Extension, Georgia Tech, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and the University of Tulsa will discuss what landowners and communities need to consider before installing solar panels or contracting with a solar energy company.
Opportunities to implement solar in the agricultural industry, including on the roofs of poultry houses and other options, also will be covered during the seminar.
To register and see the full agenda of the seminar, which includes talks on the state of solar in Georgia and an examination of opportunity costs, visit zoom.us.
