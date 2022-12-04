ATHENS — Four experts at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension have been recognized as members of the Fruit and Vegetable 40 under 40 Class of 2022.

The list honors 40 early-career agricultural professionals for exemplary accomplishments, representing “the best in the industry.” The class includes growers and farm market operators, extension agents, industry suppliers and many others who contribute to the success of their agricultural industry.

