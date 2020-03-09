TIFTON -- University of Georgia Cooperative Extension is offering a new seminar, “Solar Energy in Rural Georgia: Opportunities for Landowners,” on March 26 at the UGA-Tifton Campus Conference Center.
The event, set for 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., is structured to help landowners understand the benefits and possible liabilities of hosting solar panels on their land. The public is welcome to attend for free, but advance online registration is required.
Investing in solar panels as an energy provider or leasing to outside companies has been a growing topic in the last few years, and recently UGA Extension offices are fielding more questions on the subject.
“Landowners should be cognizant of the implications of entering into a solar lease agreement,” said UGA Extension agricultural economist Amanda Smith. “With farm margins so tight, producers need to look at ways to manage their costs as best as possible.
There are currently incentive programs and tax credits available for those willing to switch to solar power, but they will be reducing over time.
Speakers from UGA Extension, Georgia Tech, USDA and The University of Tulsa will discuss what landowners and communities need to consider before installing solar panels or contracting with a solar energy company.
Opportunities to implement solar in the agricultural industry, including the roofs of poultry houses, as well as other options, will also be covered during the seminar.
To see the full agenda and register online, visit https://events.attend.com/f/1383791650. For questions about the workshop, contact Smith at aziehl@uga.edu or (229) 386-3512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.