Allison Johnson, an alumnus of the CAES Department of Entomology, is the new Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator for UGA Extension.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- University of Georgia alumnus Allison Johnson has joined UGA Cooperative Extension as the new Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator.

The public service position is responsible for creating educational resources and training materials to help private and commercial pesticide applicators obtain proper certifications for the safe and effective use of pesticides throughout the state.

Emily Cabrera is the public relations coordinator for the Integrated Pest Management program at the University of Georgia.

