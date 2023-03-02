University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, Wednesday night on charges related to a crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer hours after they celebrated the Bulldogs' national championship victory.

Carter -- who has been projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month -- turned himself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on charges of reckless driving and racing, jail records show. He was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released a short time later at 11:49 p.m.

CNN's Nick Valencia and David Close contributed to this report.

Tags