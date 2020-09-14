ATLANTA -- Georgia is one of only three states with more than one public university in the nation’s Top 20, according to rankings released Monday by U.S. News & World Report.
Georgia Tech is ranked eighth-best among public universities, tied with the University of California at Irvine and the University of California at San Diego.
The magazine ranked the University of Georgia 15th, tied with the University of Illinois.
California had the most schools in the Top 20 with five, while Virginia placed two.
The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings take into account a number of factors. Graduation and retention rates comprise the largest percentage of the ranking criteria, accounting for 30% of an institution’s total score.
Faculty resources, such as class size and the student-to-faculty ratio, account for 20% of the score, and peer assessments by university presidents, provosts and deans of admission also count for 20%.
