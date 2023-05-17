landscpers.jpg

Scott Chatham, owner and president of Chatham Landscape, fourth from left, recently brought his management team to UGA-Griffin for a tour and training at the irrigation demonstration site, located on the Griffin campus.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN -- The University of Georgia-Griffin campus hosted its first training for a landscape company, Chatham Landscape Services, at its new irrigation demonstration site recently. Chatham Landscape is a sponsor of the site designed for training, research and education in new irrigation technologies.

“We are trying to educate everyone on a basic knowledge of irrigation, which we encounter every day in our line of work,” Scott Chatham, owner and president of Chatham Landscape, said. “It is one of the areas least known about in our industry in the South.”

Ashley Biles is an administrative associate at the UGA-Griffin campus.

