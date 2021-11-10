Darian Adams, second from right, was awarded the 2021 Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship. The $1,000 annual scholarship is awarded to a UGA-Griffin undergraduate student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. With Adams are club members, from left, Pam Kierbow, Pat Martin, Diane Lamb and Emelie Tingle.
Members of the Marie Fort Garden Club award UGA-Griffin student Darian Adams with giant white check made out for $1K.
Darian Adams (second from right) was awarded the 2021 Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship. The $1,000 annual scholarship is awarded to a UGA-Griffin undergraduate student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Pictured with Adams are club members (left to right) Pam Kierbow, Pat Martin (treasurer), Diane Lamb (president), and Emelie Tingle.
GRIFFIN — University of Georgia Griffin campus agribusiness major Darian Adams was named the recipient of the 2021 Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship, awarded by the Griffin-based club to a UGA-Griffin undergraduate student in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
“This scholarship will help me reach my career goals by helping fund my tuition and books,” Adams, a Griffin native, said. “Getting a degree is my top priority and this scholarship will help tremendously.”
A transfer student, Adams enrolled at UGA-Griffin in fall 2020 with plans to graduate in May 2022. She chose to study agribusiness because she felt it would open many opportunities for careers in the agriculture industry, and she is currently interested in digital marketing.
She said she hopes to one day work for The Dairy Alliance, an Atlanta nonprofit organization that works with dairy farmers to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry.
Chrystal McDowell, assistant director of student affairs at UGA-Griffin, praised Adams as this year’s scholarship recipient.
“Darian is a hard-working student who is not only dedicated to her studies, but also to the campus community as a member of the UGA-Griffin Ambassadors,” McDowell said. “We are so excited to have her selected as the Marie Fort Garden Club Scholarship recipient.”
McDowell said she is grateful for the garden club’s continued support of UGA-Griffin and its students.
“The Marie Fort Garden Club has been a constant supporter of our students at UGA Griffin,” she said. “Under the leadership of Diane Lamb, the club has increased the amount of the scholarship award, which directly supports students. We and our students appreciate this continued and great support to help our students reach their educational and career goals.”
To learn more about scholarships available to CAES students, visit caes.uga.edu. To learn more about studying at UGA-Griffin, visit griffin.uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.