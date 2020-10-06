ATHENS -- The University of Georgia Horticulture Club is hosting an online plant sale offering woody plants, herbaceous perennials, houseplants and succulents through Oct. 14.
Online ordering and pickup will occur in two rounds. Ordering for round one is open now through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Pickup for round one will be held Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Ordering for round two opens at 8 a.m. Sunday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 14. Pickup for round two will be held Oct. 16-18 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Customers will sign up for a pickup slot and pick up their order at their chosen time. Social distancing protocols will be followed. Customers are asked to practice social distancing and adhere to UGA guidelines by wearing a face covering when picking up orders.
“The UGA Horticulture Club has allowed students interested in horticulture to gain hands-on industry experience since 1957," Alana Edwards, president of the UGA Horticulture Club and a senior horticulture major in UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said in a news release. "We are very grateful to UGArden Herbs for allowing us to continue our plant sale tradition on their brand-new website."
Customers can browse available plants and order at estore.uga.edu.
All proceeds will benefit the UGA Horticulture Club, a student-run organization with an emphasis on growing plants and promoting horticultural careers while creating fellowship among members.
For more questions regarding the sale, contact the UGA Horticulture Club on Facebook at facebook.com/ugahortclub. For information on the club, visit ugahortclub.wixsite.com/mysite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.