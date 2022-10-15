voyager.jpeg

Leah Whitmoyer, a junior at the University of Georgia, is spending the fall 2022 semester studying at the University of Jordan as a Boren Scholar. In this photo, she visits Assalt, Jordan, a city near Amman.

ATHENS — Leah Whitmoyer of Tucker, a third-year student at the University of Georgia, is one of 100 college students from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural cohort of the Voyager Scholarship, the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.

Established in 2021 by the Obama Foundation and Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the Voyager Scholarship is a two-year program for students in their junior and senior years of college from across the U.S. who are committed to pursuing careers that serve the public and their communities.

