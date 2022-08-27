invaders.png

Georgia First Detectors training will highlight important species of concern in Georgia and those that have been found in surrounding states, including the Argentine black and white tegu.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

TIFTON — The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in helping to preserve the state’s native ecology with its Georgia First Detectors Program.

The next training for the program will be held at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 30 and will cover information on how to identify, report and manage a range of invasive insects, plants and diseases that could impact Georgia’s natural spaces.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

