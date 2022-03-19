ATHENS -- The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is accepting applications for a new internship program with Fort Valley State University slated for summer 2022.
The Rising Scholars Internship is an opportunity for students from FVSU to conduct research with CAES scientists and reside on the UGA campus in Athens from May 23 through July 23. The program is supported by the Office of the President at UGA.
“I am excited to see representatives from both UGA and FVSU partner to provide this opportunity for students interested in studying agricultural and environmental sciences,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “I am pleased to support this program which can be a model for collaboration between institutions across our University System.”
The paid, nine-week program is intended for students who have an interest in research and are planning to attend graduate school in agriculture and related sciences.
Participants will conduct supervised research on agricultural and environmental sciences before preparing a research paper and presenting their findings in a professional setting.
“On behalf of our academic programs, we are pleased to partner with Fort Valley State University in hosting the Rising Scholars Program,” Josef Broder, UGA's associate dean for academic affairs, said. “We are grateful to FVSU for establishing this program to give exceptional students an opportunity to conduct research with our faculty, share their research experiences and prepare for graduate school in agriculture and related sciences.”
Rising Scholars will receive a $1,500 stipend at the end of each month in addition to a housing and meal allowance. The internship is open to juniors and seniors attending FVSU, and applications and supporting materials are due April 1.
Successful candidates have a focus in agricultural or environmental sciences, interest in conducting and communicating scientific research, availability the full nine weeks of the program, intention to attend graduate school and a minimum FVSU grade-point average of 3.0.
“This program represents a wonderful opportunity for undergraduate students to engage in cutting-edge research and prepare for graduate school," UGA Graduate School Dean and Vice Provost of Graduate Education Ron Walcott said. "We are enthusiastic about our ongoing partnership with our colleagues at Fort Valley State University, and this internship is integral to our broader goal of recruiting outstanding students for graduate studies at UGA."
“This is an exciting opportunity for our students and another example of great collaboration between Georgia’s two land grant universities,” FVSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Olufunke A. Fontenot said. “FVSU’s focus is on providing our students with an exceptional student experience and high impact practices, such as undergraduate research experiences that make our students better prepared for work and graduate school. We thank the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences for extending this opportunity to our students.”
Students accepted into the program will be notified by April 15.
