tomato genes.jpg

Plant geneticist Esther van der Knaap’s lab recently published a study that identifies the protein interaction connected to the control of organ shapes in a number of plant species, including tomatoes.

 Special Photo: Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA

ATHENS — The shape of a tomato is more important than many of us realize. While some breeding programs focus on disease resistance, higher yield or drought tolerance, University of Georgia plant geneticist Esther van der Knaap and her research team are one step closer to elucidating the protein interactions that regulate the fruit shape of tomatoes.

“The whole appearance of the produce has to be correct for the particular market class, so a slicing tomato has a different shape than a tomato that you use for stews and soups or one that you consume as a snack,” van der Knaap said. “Consumers recognize that, but there are also practical reasons for tomato shape selection.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

