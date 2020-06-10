ATHENS — Nada Tamim will join the University of Georgia’s Department of Poultry Science as the undergraduate teaching coordinator on Aug. 1.
Tamim joins the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences from Virginia Tech, where she served as the undergraduate program director for the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences. In that position, she focused on improving and enhancing the overall undergraduate experience, beginning with recruitment, orientation and academic advising all the way through professional development and preparing graduates for the work force.
“Because we are committed to a higher quality of learning, UGA poultry science has a rich legacy of producing exceptional leaders for science and industry,” Todd Applegate, head of the CAES Department of Poultry Science, said. “Dr. Tamim’s career has been dedicated to raising the bar on students’ experience and professional development, which will help us elevate and continue that legacy.”
Tamim has extensive and varied teaching experience that focuses on student engagement and mentoring. As an educator, she has taught a variety of courses including “Professional Development,” “First Year Experience,” “Animal Products” and “Introduction to Animal and Poultry Sciences.”
“I look forward to working on and building programs and experiences at UGA for student learning centered around high-impact practices including experiential learning, peer mentoring and professional development, preparing students to be leaders in the field after graduation,” Tamim said. “My greatest rewards center around the students’ success, sharing their learning experiences and empowering them to be engaged in their education and ensuring they accomplish purposeful goals.”
As a mentor, Tamim developed a departmental peer mentor program that has helped foster a culture of support and community among the undergraduate population. Her mentoring program helps students gain valuable experience with problem-solving, teamwork, communication and leadership skills.
The department offers undergraduate majors in poultry science, avian biology, biological science and animal health. To learn more about these academic programs, visit poultry.caes.uga.edu.
