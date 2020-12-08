ATHENS — The USPOULTRY Foundation recently awarded a $23,292 student recruiting grant to the University of Georgia.
The grant will be used to strengthen the UGA Department of Poultry Science in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, which has a long and successful history of partnership with the USPOULTRY Foundation. Funds will be used to help recruit students, furthering the program’s significant influence on the future of the poultry industry in Georgia and around the world.
“We very much appreciate the USPOULTRY Foundation’s support of our recruitment efforts and look forward to continuing to expand our poultry science and avian biology programs,” Todd Applegate, head of the Department of Poultry Science, said. “The outreach and recruiting programs for students entering the poultry and allied sectors are keenly reliant on the generous support of the USPOULTRY Foundation and its supporting donors.”
The USPOULTRY Foundation board recently approved student recruiting grants totaling $275,663 to 26 colleges and universities across the U.S. with a poultry science department or industry-related degree program. The USPOULTRY Foundation provides annual recruiting funds to colleges and universities to attract students to their poultry programs. The grants are made possible by gifts to the foundation from companies, individuals and families, in addition to funds earned over the years at the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production and Processing Expo.
The USPOULTRY Foundation’s mission is to support the recruitment and training of the brightest students, seek and fund scientific research, foster student scientists, and promote careers in the poultry and egg industry.
For more information about the UGA Department of Poultry Science, visit poultry.caes.uga.edu.
