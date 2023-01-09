Arch

Four University of Georgia programs will receive federal support as part of the $1.7 trillion funding package signed into law in late December. 

ATHENS -- Four University of Georgia programs will receive federal support as part of the $1.7 trillion funding package signed into law in late December. These funds will support scientific research, engineering projects and outreach programs that benefit citizens living in Georgia and throughout the nation.

“I want to express my deep gratitude for the advocacy of our Georgia delegation in procuring these funds,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said. “Sens. (Jon) Ossoff and (Raphael) Warnock and Reps. Buddy Carter, David Scott and Lucy McBath are all helping Georgia’s flagship university address the important priorities of our nation, state and local communities. We are grateful for their strong support.”

