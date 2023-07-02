The Ratcliffe Scholars Program, part of UGA’s experiential learning programming, supports undergraduate students as they deepen their understanding of their chosen fields through internships, immersive learning experiences, and study-abroad and exchange programs like the one with Universidad Pública de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain.
Special Photo: UGA/CAES
Five CAES students were chosen as this year's Ratcliffe Scholars: clockwise, from top left, Chloe Cerna, Ariana Cohen, Abby Lauterbach, Taylor Pearson and Alexandra Thompson.
ATHENS -- In the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, students are exposed to new ideas, concepts and methods in classrooms and labs every day. By the time they leave those labs and classrooms, students have gained experiences that can transform not only their college years, but the trajectory of their careers.
The Ratcliffe Scholars Program, part of the college’s experiential learning programming, supports undergraduate students as they deepen their understanding of their chosen fields through internships, study-abroad programs and other immersive learning experiences. Five CAES students were chosen for the 2022-23 class of Ratcliffe Scholars and awarded $5,000 scholarships: Chloe Cerna, Ariana Cohen, Abby Lauterbach, Taylor Pearson and Alexandra Thompson.