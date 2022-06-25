ATHENS — Athens-area residents familiar with driving past two University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences research farms will soon have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and learn more about CAES’ role in the future of farming.
The J. Phil Campbell Sr. Research and Education Center and the Durham Horticulture Farm will open their gates for the public to learn more about active research projects at CAES on June 28 and July 7, respectively.
JPCREC will host its eighth annual corn boil on June 28, with a farm tour kicking off at 10 a.m. followed by lunch — hot dogs, baked beans and corn on the cob — served at 12:30 p.m. Visitors who wish to attend the farm tour should arrive a few minutes before 10 a.m. to the JPCREC main office complex at 1420 Experiment Station Road in Watkinsville.
Tables and folding chairs will be provided for lunch, but guests are welcome to bring their own seating, if preferred. JPCREC requests that guests RSVP by the evening of June 24 to bpowell@uga.edu.
The newest research and education center of the eight run by CAES, the now 1,700-acre facility was transferred to the college in 2013 to be used for agriculture and natural resources research, instruction and extension. Today, JPCREC is committed to developing environmentally sustainable and profitable agricultural systems in beef cattle, forages, cotton, weed and pest control, corn and soybeans, as well as a growing body of research in integrative precision agriculture.
On July 7, the Durham Horticulture Farm will host an open house at which CAES researchers will discuss breeding efforts in watermelons and ornamentals, organic management of horticulture crops, control methods for tree fruit diseases, pollinators in Georgia and more.
Running from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1221 Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville, the event will be held on the farm’s dirt roads and uneven walking areas. Farm staff suggest that guests dress accordingly. Bottled water will be provided, and no RSVP is required for the event.
The Hort Farm, as it is commonly called by researchers and students, is a 90-acre facility that serves as a living laboratory for faculty, graduate students and undergraduates of UGA to conduct research in horticulture and other disciplines. The farm also houses a weather station that provides current and historical data about temperature, rainfall, soil conditions and more.
Both events are open to anyone interested in sustainable agriculture and the newest research coming from CAES.
Learn more about ongoing CAES research projects at caes.uga.edu/research.
