GRIFFIN -- Lead researcher Peter Chiarelli aims to make jellyfish products “a household name,” with an abundance of cannonball jellyfish off the Georgia coast and a variety of potential uses for jellyfish collagen.

The protein collagen can be extracted from cannonball jellyfish and used in dietary supplements and other areas, creating a U.S. market for jellyfish, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Georgia.

Lillian Dickens is the communications, public relations and program coordinator for the UGA Department of Food Science and Technology.

