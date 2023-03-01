UGA star Jalen Carter responds after police say he was racing another car that crashed. The other driver and a teammate were killed

Jalen Carter, here in January, is facing charges in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters/FILE

University of Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter -- projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month -- faces charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Authorities believe alcohol played a part in the January 15 crash, which came just hours after the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated its second consecutive national championship in a parade through campus.

CNN's Steve Almasy, David Williams, Shawn Nottingham and Jill Martin contributed to this report.

