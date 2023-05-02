plant breeders.jpg

New technologies at UGA make it possible to quantify, analyze and record nuanced differences in peach plant growth and morphology that can vary from tree to tree.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

GRIFFIN — Near the University of Georgia Griffin campus, Jordan Knapp-Wilson walks into a peach orchard equipped with myriad laser-equipped scanners, targets and tripods. He’ll spend the next few hours using data collection tools with the potential to change the peach industry.

These small laser scanners enable Knapp-Wilson to accomplish in a few hours what would normally take weeks. Using a 360-degree camera and terrestrial light detection and ranging, he can count and map each branch on every tree to create a three-dimensional image of the orchard.

