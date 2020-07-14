ATHENS — University of Georgia animal and dairy science students won several honors at the national American Dairy Science Association-Student Affiliate Division meeting in June, and UGA senior Alyssa Rauton was elected president of ADSA-SAD for 2020-21.
Mary “Kenne” Hillis, a dairy science major, won first place Original Research Presentation for her work on evaluating the use of pulse oximetry, lactate levels and lung ultrasounds in predicting respiratory illness in dairy calves. Her project was funded by the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ Undergraduate Research Initiative, which gives students the opportunity to conduct research under the direction of a faculty member, giving them hands-on research experience.
Poultry science major Audrianna Crews placed second for her Dairy Foods Presentation on evaluating the impact of novel products to the dairy market on fluid milk utilization.
In addition to her election as ADSA-SAD president, Rauton, an avian biology major with a minor in animal science, won third place for her Dairy Production Presentation on manipulating circadian rhythms through controlled light-dark phases in the prepartum period on cow lactation performance.
Jillian Bohlen, associate professor of animal and dairy science and UGA Dairy Science Club advisor, guided the students on the three presentations that received honors.
“This group of students has made me incredibly proud as their advisor,” Bohlen said. “To design projects, build abstracts and create presentations, not only for their peers but for industry professionals across the world, is a work ethic worth applauding.
“To stay the course and remain dedicated to the task following the move to virtual during these uncertain times is worthy of additional kudos. Additionally, for Alyssa to earn the trust of her peers across this nation to lead the organization is a remarkable honor. I am proud not only of their accolades but of their willingness to finish the drill despite the ups and downs the past few months have brought.”
The ADSA is an international organization of educators, scientists and industry representatives who are committed to advancing the dairy industry and keenly aware of the vital role dairy plays in fulfilling the economic, nutritive and health requirements of the world’s population.
For more information on the ADSA-SAD awards, visit adsa.org/Membership/Student-Affiliate-Division/Awards. Learn more about the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at ads.caes.uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.