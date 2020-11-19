ATHENS -- Two students from the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences have been chosen for Georgia Agribusiness Council Legislative Internships for the spring 2021 Georgia General Assembly legislative session.
Katelyn Bickett, a senior agricultural communications major from Chickamauga, and Brooke Raniere, a junior environmental economics major from Peachtree City, will spend 12 weeks in the state Capitol during the legislative session that begins in January 2021.
The students will work with the Georgia Agribusiness Council, one of the state’s largest agriculture lobbies, where they will track legislation impacting Georgia’s agriculture and forestry industries, monitor legislative committee meetings, assist with the weekly legislative newsletter for GAC members, write briefs, conduct research and assist in legislative efforts as assigned.
“The Georgia Agribusiness Council is excited to once again partner with the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences for our Legislative Internship program,” GAC President Will Bentley said. “Katelyn Bickett and Brooke Raniere were selected from an extremely qualified pool of applicants and will be invaluable to the policy efforts for our organization during the 2021 session. This internship has proven to be a success for both GAC and the students that have been chosen in previous years.”
The experiences interns have during the Georgia legislative session have opened doors for students in the policy arena and have broadened their perceptions of agriculture and the legislative process as a whole, he said.
“Several past GAC legislative interns have gone on to serve as Agriculture Fellows in Washington, D.C., and are pursuing successful careers inside of agribusiness that reflect our mission as an organization," Bentley said. "We look forward to having Katelyn and Brooke work with GAC during the spring semester and continuing our relationship with UGA."
For more information about internships offered through CAES, visit caes.uga.edu/students/experiential-learning.
