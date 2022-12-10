organic farm.jpg

Tim Coolong, a professor in the CAES Department of Horticulture, focuses his research and extension work on organic vegetable production and helping farmers develop strategies to increase organic vegetable acreage in Georgia.

 Special Photo: Dorothy Kozlowski/UGA

ATHENS — As demand for organic food continues to rise, organic agriculture has attracted both long-time producers and new farmers into the industry.

University of Georgia researchers are working on a new study meant to develop best practices for transitioning farmers starting out with land that has been used for grazing or has lain fallow.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

