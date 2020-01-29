ALBANY – Community leaders gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday in Albany for a presentation of Georgia's Economic Outlook for 2020.
UGA Terry College of Business Dean Ben Ayers led the event detailing the 2020 Georgia economic forecast.
The event focused on the Georgia's 2020 economic trajectory as compared to the region and nationally, the trends shaping Georgia's fiscal outlook, and what to expect in our local area for the upcoming year from forecasts based on data and analysis from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.
The Simon S. Selig Jr. Center for Economic Growth is primarily responsible for conducting research on economic, demographic, and social issues related to Georgia’s current and future growth
Ayers detailed the state's forecast to the attendees while Alexandra Hill, senior research analyst for the Selig Center, presented information about the local economic outlook.
The event is part of the Georgia Economic Outlook series which brings the expertise of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business to nine cities across the state, offering specific and reliable insights into next year’s economy.
To read the full Georgia Economic Outlook for 2020, visit https://www.terry.uga.edu/about/selig/publications.php.
