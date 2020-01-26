TIFTON -- Joe West, assistant dean of the University of Georgia Tifton campus, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show, held recently at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.
West expressed his appreciation for the recognition of his service and support for the peanut industry.
“I’m very honored they considered my work here worthy of such an award,” he said. “For our peanut commission and our growers to see the contributions I’ve been able to make as assistant dean is very rewarding.”
Joy Crosby, director of communications for the Georgia Peanut Commission, said West has been an asset to UGA-Tifton, providing support for world-class research since taking over as assistant dean in 2008.
“Through his leadership, he has coordinated the renovation of landmark historic buildings, improved field laboratory operations and developed partnerships with agribusinesses in the area,” Crosby said.
West’s contributions include providing support for farm managers and technical staff and equipping scientists with the necessary tools to continue making agriculture the No. 1 industry in Georgia.
“We provide those tools so that they have the proper environment to do their jobs,” the assistant dean said. “Put that all together, and it’s my responsibility to provide the infrastructure to make sure they succeed.”
Those contributions have led to the success of scientists at UGA-Tifton, especially those specializing in peanuts.
“All of [West’s] efforts have benefited research focusing on peanuts and will continue to meet the changing needs of agriculture in the future,” Crosby said.
West praised the Georgia Peanut Commission for the support it has shown to the researchers at the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
“The Georgia Peanut Commission does a great job of supporting the growers who make up the organization and supporting the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences; it’s a great partnership,” he said.
The Distinguished Service Award honors professionals who have made important contributions to Georgia’s peanut and agriculture industries. Each year the winner of this award is selected by Georgia Peanut Commission Board members and the Farm Show committee from submitted nominations.
To read more about the UGA-Tifton Campus, visit tifton.caes.uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.