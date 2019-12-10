TIFTON -- Faculty and staff at the University of Georgia Tifton campus celebrated their fall graduates during a special ceremony recently. Eleven of the 17 students listed below participated in the celebration.
Students who received their bachelor’s degrees from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences this fall, their hometowns and majors are:
Brandon Dowling, Morven, Georgia; agribusiness
Nicole Taylor, Tifton, Georgia; agricultural education.
Students who received their master’s degrees from the UGA CAES this fall, their hometowns and majors are:
Sydni Barwick, Boston, Georgia; entomology
Carson Bowers, Dacula, Georgia; entomology
Shanshan Cao, Shiyan, China; horticulture
Lissi Carr, Ray City, Georgia; agricultural and environmental education
Clarence Codod, Bauko, Phillipines; plant pathology
Will Hemphill, Gainesville, Georgia; plant pathology
Sarah Hobby, Tifton, Georgia; plant protection and pest management
Dario Di Genova, Firenze, Italy; crop and soil sciences
Justin Lanier, Cordele, Georgia; plant protection and pest management
Jason Mallard, Portal, Georgia; plant protection and pest management
Lauren Perez, Elgin, South Carolina; entomology
Pete Perrin, Chula, Georgia; agricultural and applied economics
Taylor Randall, Sylvester, Georgia; crop and soil sciences
Arianna Toffanin, Cartigliano, Italy; crop and soil science.
Davis Gimode of Nairobi, Kenya received a doctoral degree in plant breeding, genetics and genomics.
The celebration preceded the official commencement ceremony, which takes place on the Athens campus on Friday.
George Vellidis, professor in the CAES Department of Crop and Soil Sciences and director of UGA Tifton Academic Programs, said faculty members were excited for the large number of graduate students who participated in the ceremony this year.
“I am sure all of our faculty are proud,” said Vellidis. “We have mentored them or had them as our students for two to four years and we look forward to seeing where they go next in their careers.”
This year’s ceremony consisted of a special commencement address from Joe West, assistant dean at UGA-Tifton.
“Graduation is a special time of the year for our campus. These graduates are our future agricultural leaders and it’s great to be able to celebrate this accomplishment with them,” said West, who has announced his plans to retire in February 2020.
The graduates also had the opportunity to participate in the new tradition of blowing the centennial whistle, which began last year during UGA-Tifton’s centennial celebration
The ceremony took place in the seminar room in the NESPAL building on the UGA-Tifton campus.
For more information about the UGA Tifton campus and the academic programs offered there, visit https://tifton.caes.uga.edu.