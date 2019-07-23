TIFTON — The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government will bring a conference to Tifton on Aug. 22 covering a very important topic for all of rural South Georgia — work force development.
"Work force development impacts so many facets of a community and a region," Greg Wilson, the Carl Vinson Institute of Government's public service assistant, said. "Whether it's helping students or adults to succeed and find that first job or find that next job, it's certainly an important part of the community's economy. It also links to a community's economic development efforts to attract new jobs or retain the jobs they have there. Work force development is really an important topic right now in the state of Georgia."
The conference in Tifton will be one of two "Innovating Georgia's Workforce Pipeline" conferences. The other will be held in Atlanta.
Wilson said the Vinson Institute has tailored the discussions and talks at the upcoming event in Tifton to cover issues specific to rural south Georgia, particularly in the choice of the two keynote speakers: Connie Reimers-Hild and Jacqueline Ponti Lazaruk, both of whom have worked with rural communities during the course of their careers.
Wilson said the conference will also feature other individuals from across rural Georgia to "share some of their success stories."
"We've identified folks from across south and southwest Georgia to come and share how they've been doing work force development in rural Georgia and how that's been working," Wilson said.
Wilson said he hoped attendees were able to walk away from the event having learned two things.
"I think the first is (that they) walk away with new ideas, new ideas for rural work force development programs, for new partnerships, for new ways to enhance what they're doing," Wilson said.
"And the second thing we hope that folks will walk away with is building new connections. Effective work force development efforts are really a team sport that involves a lot of different people. We hope that folks will come away finding new partners across south and southwest Georgia, finding folks that are doing similar things to go and learn from them and really help to build their work force."
Wilson said conference officials are asking that participants preregister online, which can be done at https://cviog.uga.edu/tifton. Registration is $50 per person and includes breakfast and lunch.
The event will be held at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.