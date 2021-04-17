ATHENS — The University of Georgia is hosting an inaugural Georgia Precision Poultry Farming Conference via Zoom on May 4.
The free, all-day conference will provide attendees a training and exchange opportunity through speaker presentations and a discussion panel organized by UGA Department of Poultry Science faculty.
“As the top poultry production state in the U.S., Georgia is home to many nationally ranked poultry production and processing companies as well as a multitude of companies supplying poultry technologies to the world,” Lilong Chai, an assistant professor and engineering specialist in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said. “The conference provides a training and information exchange opportunity for stakeholders on the challenges and opportunities related to the future of poultry farming.”
Speakers will introduce research, development and application of precision poultry farming to optimize production efficiency, environmental control, animal health management and food quality and safety. At this event, participants will learn and discuss how precision farming technologies can and currently impact the poultry sector.
During the conference, attendees will hear from poultry scientists from UGA, University of Tennessee, Purdue University and Georgia Tech Research Institute as well as production and allied industry representatives.
The Georgia Precision Poultry Farming Conference is a UGA Cooperative Extension conference initiated by Chai, with support from department administration and fellow faculty members and researchers.
For a detailed agenda and registration information, visit t.uga.edu/6VQ or poultry.caes.uga.edu.
