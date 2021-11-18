ATHENS -- The Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia have announced the 2021 Classic City Award winners from the hundreds of varieties tested over the long, hot summer.
Each year breeders send plants to the UGA Trial Gardens for evaluation throughout the summer to see how they will perform.
The Trial Gardens are known as the “go-to research trial garden to test plants for the combination of heat and humidity,” John Ruter, director of the Trial Gardens and 2021 UGA Inventor of the Year, said. “If they want to test them for heat and humidity, they send them to us.”
This summer, close to 400 varieties of plants were assessed throughout the season for the Classic City Awards.
“We’re looking at flower power, insect and disease resistance, vigor — and we put all these things together in a rating,” Ruter said.
This summer’s hot temperatures and inconsistent precipitation posed challenges for some plants. With warmer night temperatures, plant respiration is affected, which means that “certain plants just aren’t going to grow as vigorously, look as healthy or flower as much because they just prefer cooler temperatures,” he added.
Inconsistent rain spells also contributed to stress in the plants. Managing water was important this season as there were “very wet spells and then we would go bone dry,” Ruter said. “They would prefer regular rainfall and sunshine as opposed to feast or famine when it comes to water and sunshine.”
With these conditions in mind, the Trial Gardens chose plants that performed well throughout the summer.
“The Classic City Award is the highest award we give,” Ruter noted.
The following are the top 12 performers of the year with descriptions from the judges:
Begonia DAYSTAR Primrose; Calibrachoa Bloomtastic "Rose Quartz;" Lantana Gem "Compact Pink Opal;" Petunia Durabloom "Electric Lilac; "Rex Begonia Jurassic Series; Coleus Colorblaze "Torchlight;" Catharanthus Soiree Kawaii "Coral;" Tropical Hibiscus "Hot Shot;" Impatiens Beacon "Formula Mix;" Great Myrtle "Cherry Delight;" Heliotropium Augusta "Lavender," and Grand Finale Winner: Marigold "Sumati Orange."
"Our Grand Finale winner of the Classic City Awards is the ‘Sumati Orange’ Marigold from AmeriSeed," Ruter said. "All through the early spring, summer sun and fall, these marigolds have flower power. Plants grown from its seed are healthy, quickly germinating, and ready for planting in two to three weeks. Stems are tall and perfect for cut-flower production."
For more information on this year’s Classic City Awards and the Trial Gardens, visit ugatrial.hort.uga.edu.
