ATHENS -- This fall, the University of Georgia recognized nine undergraduates in its 2020-21 incoming class as CURO Honors Scholars, the university’s top undergraduate research scholarship. Three students in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences were selected for the award.
UGA’s Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities promotes faculty-mentored research opportunities for UGA’s undergraduates. Working closely with UGA faculty members, CURO Honors Scholars are able to conduct research in any field of study at the university.
CURO Honors Scholars receive $3,000 in annual funding renewable for up to four years; enjoy mentoring and community support; and attend special seminars, workshops, events and activities.
“As a world-class research institution, the college is committed to giving undergraduates an opportunity to participate in our extensive research programs,” Josef Broder, CAES associate dean for academic affairs, said. “CAES undergraduates conduct research under the mentorship of our distinguished research faculty. Their research findings are presented at the CAES Undergraduate Research Symposium in the spring.”
In addition to the CURO Honors Scholarship, the Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities offers a variety of programs including CURO research assistantships and the CURO summer fellowship as well as CURO research courses. All CURO students have the opportunity to present their research findings at the annual CURO Symposium.
Since the inception of CURO in the late 1990s, every UGA recipient of a nationally competitive major scholarship — such as the Rhodes, Marshall, Truman, Udall and Goldwater — has participated in CURO in some fashion.
The new CURO Honors Scholars in CAES are listed below with their high school, hometown and majors:
-- Kayla Costin; William R. Boone High School, Orlando, Florida; animal health;
-- Kaya Smith; Cass High School; Cartersville; animal science and biological science;
-- Leah Whitmoyer; Tucker High School; Tucker; biological science.
The CURO Honors Scholars are enrolled in the UGA Honors Program, which welcomed 718 new students this fall.
For more information about the UGA Honors Program and the scholarships it administers, visit honors.uga.edu. For more information on CURO, visit curo.uga.edu.
