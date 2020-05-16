ATHENS – The University of Georgia welcomed its newest alumni recently as 5,958 undergraduates and 1,366 graduate students — a total of 7,324 — have met requirements to walk in the university’s spring commencement, tentatively scheduled for the fall if federal and state health officials deem it safe.
The undergraduate ceremony is planned for Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.
Forty-four students will be recognized as First Honor Graduates during the undergraduate exercises for maintaining a 4.0 cumulative GPA in all work completed at UGA, as well as all college-level transfer work done prior to or following enrollment at the university.
An estimated 218 doctoral candidates and 1,148 master’s and specialist degree students will be eligible to walk in the scheduled Dec. 18 graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
To commemorate the graduation date, a congratulatory online message was posted to recognize the Class of 2020 and acknowledge the conferral of degrees. The online message is available at commencement.uga.edu.
Alumni, family and friends are invited to join in the May 8 celebration by sharing a photo or short video with encouraging words and congratulations using #UGAgrad on social media.
The university recognizes that some graduates might want to have their photo taken at the arch. While the arch will be available over the summer and at the time of the ceremonies in the fall, those who choose to visit the campus now for photographs should follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and keep 6 feet apart.
For updates, see commencement.uga.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.