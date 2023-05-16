sustainable ag.jpg

The USDA’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program has funded farmer-driven grants and grassroots education programs resulting in climate-smart solutions for farms and ranches, including conservation tillage.

 Special Photo: Tim McCabe

ATHENS — The University of Georgia will continue to serve as host institution for the Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture program has funded farmer-driven grants and grassroots education programs resulting in climate-smart solutions for farms and ranches in every state and island protectorate since 1988.

UGA leads a consortium of institutions in administering the Southern SARE program, including Fort Valley State University in middle Georgia and The Kerr Center for Sustainable Agriculture in Oklahoma.

