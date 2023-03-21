Uganda parliament passes law criminalizing identifying as LGBTQ

Ugandan lawmakers are pictured here during a debate on the bill on March 21.

 Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Ugandan lawmakers have approved a law which imposes a punishment of up to 10 years in prison for identifying as LGBTQ+, among other things.

The new legislation constitutes a further crackdown on LGBTQ+ people in a country where same sex relations are already illegal. It targets an array of activities, including banning promoting and abetting homosexuality as well as conspiracy to engage in homosexuality, Reuters reported.

