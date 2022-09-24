ugaward1.jpg

Michelle Elliot is the director and operations coordinator of UGA’s Archway Partnership.

 Special Photo: Dorothy Kozlowski/UGA

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is the regional winner of the 2022 W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Engagement Scholarship Award for its Archway Partnership outreach program. The program takes UGA faculty and students into Georgia communities to help address locally identified challenges.

UGA now will compete against three other regional winners for the national C. Peter Magrath Community Engagement Scholarship Award, which will be announced by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities in November. The Magrath Award includes a $20,000 prize, while regional winners receive $5,000 each.

