Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska asked South Korea to provide air defense systems as well as non-lethal military hardware when she met with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Tuesday, both countries have reported.

Zelenska, who is visiting the South Korean capital as a Ukrainian presidential envoy, requested a raft of items including mine detectors, demining equipment and first aid vehicles, South Korea’s presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Tuesday.

