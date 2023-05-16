Eastern Ukraine (CNN) — As their country fights to repel Russia’s forces, Ukrainian women are taking on roles and responsibilities previously unavailable to them, often in challenging and dangerous circumstances.

Thousands of Ukrainian men left their jobs to join the military and defend the country after Russia invaded almost 16 months ago. In their absence, Ukrainian women are stepping up. Ukrainian law previously forbade women from holding jobs deemed too dangerous.

