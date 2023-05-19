Hong Kong (CNN) — Volodymyr Zelensky will travel in person to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to an official familiar with the planning, a stark display of confidence and Western solidarity as the Ukraine’s wartime leader tries to keep crucial support from allied nations flowing.

The surprise trip – which would be the Ukrainian president’s first to Asia since Moscow’s invasion of his country last February – comes as Kyiv is preparing a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russia and building pressure on partner governments for more military aid amid intensifying aerial attacks.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

