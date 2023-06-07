London (CNN) — A UN war crimes court has ruled that 88-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga is no longer capable of “meaningful participation” in his trial.

The court said their conclusion was based on information obtained from medical records and staff who care for him which suggest “a significant decline in Kabuga’s ability to care for himself.”

