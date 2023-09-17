Jerusalem (CNN) — The United Nations World Heritage Committee voted Sunday to list the Tell es-Sultan archaeological site in Jericho as a “World Heritage Site in Palestine.”

The decision was made at a conference held in Riyadh, UNESCO said on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Richard Greene reported from Jerusalem. Eyad Kourdi wrote in Gaziantep, Turkey.

