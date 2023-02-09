Steven Brann was out Wednesday on the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania, sweeping the ground with a metal detector ahead of crews that are rehabilitating a famous part of the Civil War park.

Brann usually comes across small stuff like Minié balls, a type of bullet, or percussion caps from firearms. This time, the contract archaeologist got a more powerful reading. Using a pinpoint detector and shovel, Brann gingerly worked from the surface. He kept digging and sifting. Digging and sifting. Twenty inches down.

