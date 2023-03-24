The largest US airline pilots union is counseling its members to be more focused to avoid additional close calls. There have been multiple close calls on runways this year which have raised questions about air safety.

The Air Line Pilots Association issued a safety alert encouraging pilots to "increase vigilance" and "prevent complacency" in themselves and others. "Maintaining vigilance and promoting vigilance in others is always vital, but it is especially critical during periods of dynamic change," the alert said.

CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report