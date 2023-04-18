United Nations issues rare rebuke of United States over leaked documents

Weeks after a trove of classified US intelligence documents were posted on social media, the United Nations issued a rare rebuke of the United States after reports that those documents allegedly revealed the US was spying on the Secretary-General and other high ranking UN officials.

 Ken Welsh/Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

"The UN has made it clear that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States of America enumerated in the UN charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric read in a statement at his noon briefing Tuesday.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Florence Davey-Attlee, Richard Roth, Jennifer Hansler and Anna Chernova.

