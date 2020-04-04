ALBANY -- United Way has taken significant steps to address community needs during this time of unprecedented global crisis. The organization has remained on the front lines, delivering high-demand resources to those in need and providing individuals with personalized help during this crisis.
United Way is uniquely positioned to effectively know the needs of our community. Not only is United Way helping community partners through our community impact fund, it also wants to help other nonprofits in the community that meet a variety of needs.
United Way also wants to provide communities with the most up-to-date resources and programs from its partner agencies, school systems and more. The agency's website will be updated routinely with the most up-to-date information. (United Way of Southwest Georgia's website can be accessed at www.unitedwayswga.org)
A COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund has been established for United Way communities. Over the next couple of weeks, the agency will carefully consider the needs of its communities and support local nonprofits that are responding to individuals facing loss of income due to business closures. Learn more and make a donation at www.unitedwayswga.org/give.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a mutual aid program that brings together partners and volunteers in an effort to provide solutions and support to those in need. Screened volunteers will be matched with a medically fragile and/or homebound individual to deliver essential groceries and/or products to their doorstep. More info is available at www.unitedwayswga.org/neighbors-mutual-aid-program.
United Way is updating its 211 database daily with new resources and programs in response to COVID-19. Individuals and families impacted and in need of support can call 211 or (229) 888-6126 to get quickly connected to local agencies that provide food, housing and utility assistance; heath and medical needs; aging services, and many more. United Way's 2-1-1 team is on the front line and continues to answer calls daily. For non-emergency calls only. More information is available at https://www.unitedwayswga.org/support-2-1-1.
Individuals can support COVID-19 Response and Recovery by:
Making a donation -- 100% of the funds raised will be used to help local nonprofits meet the needs of the vulnerable populations, including those needing food, families facing loss of income due to business closures, health issues and those experiencing housing crisis.
Text -- FIGHT COVID to 313131
Mail a check -- Send to United Way of Southwest Georgia, P.O. Box 70429, Albany, Ga. 31708
Donate via #SWGAStrong #229Together -- Being neighborly is something that kind of comes natural in Southwest Georgia. It's just in the region's blood. And now, more than ever, it's time to band together and support the community (while social distancing).
Order a #SWGAStrong T-Shirt -- If you have any questions or new programming updates, email Cindy Wisham at cindy.wisham@unitedwayswga.org.
