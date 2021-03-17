ALBANY – The United Way of Southwest Georgia announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors and one returning member: Matt Atkins, Mark Johnson, Nicolas Dominguez and Tony Welch.
As volunteer leaders, the new board members join 11 existing directors who provide governance and philanthropic support to improve lives in the community, making it a better place to live, work and raise families.
“We are incredibly fortunate that United Way of Southwest Georgia consistently attracts an extraordinary group of dedicated individuals who donate their time and talent to our organization,” United Way President and CEO Shaunae Motley said. “These community leaders are committed to reimagining a stronger southwest Georgia. We are grateful for their service as they lead us in solving challenges that no other organization is equipped to do.”
· Matt Atkins was born and raised in Albany and is a manager with Draffin & Tucker. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2009 with a BBA and received a MAcc from Georgia College and State University in 2010. He previously served on the United Way of Southwest Georgia Board as treasurer from 2014-2017.
· Mark Johnson is assistant vice president, business banker with Colony Bank in Sylvester. He was born and raised in Albany and attended Albany State University, from which he obtained his MBA. While living in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2014-2018, Johnson was involved with a local United Way program called Real$ense as a certified FDIC financial literacy instructor. He also served on several Chamber of Commerce committees such as ImpactJax and the Social and Cultural Committee.
· Nicolas Domiguez is a process engineer for the Procter & Gamble Albany plant. He was born in Ecuador and raised in Tampa, Fla. He obtained an associate's degree in Engineering from Hillsborough Community College in Tampa and a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Florida. He recently became a U.S. Citizen and has been a resident of Albany for the last year and half. Growing up as an immigrant, Dominguez had to overcome lots of adversity, especially with education. This drives his passion for education and helping children get involved with STEM programs.
· Tony Welch serves as senior vice president and chief human resources officer with Phoebe Putney Health System. He is a native of Sumter, S.C., and has been a resident of Albany for the last two years. Welch obtained a B.A. degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. He has credentials as a Senior Professional in HR and Senior Certified Professional. In addition to the United Way of Southwest Georgia Board of Directors, Welch also serves on the Georgia Society for Healthcare Human Resources Board. He has also served on United Way boards in Southwest Florida and Central Kentucky.
United Way of Southwest Georgia officials recognized outgoing board members who gave significantly while serving on the board.
"Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles of all, and each one of these directors performed with dedication and tenacity," United Way Board Chair Demetrius Love said. "We know their willingness to serve southwest Georgia remains, and look forward to continued involvement as we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.”
Outgoing United Way of Southwest Georgia officials include outgoing Board Co-Chair Levent Gokcen of Procter & Gamble; outgoing Board Treasurer Roland Weekley of Moore, Clark, DuVall and Rodgers; and board member Babacar Guisse of Procter & Gamble.
United Way of Southwest Georgia provides support for more than 25 local nonprofits, currently impacting thousands of individuals in the southwest Georgia region. United Way of Southwest Georgia serves a geographic territory of 13 counties, including Baker, Calhoun, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Wilcox and Worth. To learn more about the United Way of Southwest Georgia and how to support its partner organizations, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org.
