ALBANY — United Way of Southwest Georgia is preparing to gear up for its fundraising campaign season.
The campaign will start with a kick-off luncheon set for noon on Oct. 2 at Albany State University West Campus.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the campus, located at 2400 Gillionville Road in Albany, for the event. It will be in the Student Center Multi-Purpose Room, or Room C-266.
Through partner organizations, United Way works on issues related to basic needs, education, health and income for individuals in Baker, Calhoun, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Wilcox and Worth counties.
The kick-off event is traditionally when the campaign goal for the year is announced. Last year, the goal was set at $750,000.
Those planning to attend should RSVP by Wednesday. Tickets are $25 a piece, with tables of eight available for $180.
To register, visit unitedwayswga.org/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=1.