ALBANY — The United Way of Southwest Georgia is bringing an exciting new event to the area Friday: RUN THE RACE — Until Every Need Is Met.
Modeled after the reality TV competition series “The Amazing Race,” teams will work and play together to solve clues to find local United Way-funded nonprofit agencies, complete small volunteer projects, capture photos, and answer trivia questions. With the city of Albany as the game board, participants will have two hours to complete as many volunteer activities as possible, earning points along the way.
The event is the kickoff to United Way’s annual fundraising effort. Volunteer projects range from landscaping and cleaning out raised beds to painting walls and organizing storage space — all of which prompt participants to learn more about United Way’s work across the region.
“We’re excited to bring this light-spirited event to the community,” Shaunae Motley, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia, said in a news release. “Much like United Way aims to problem-solve on a large scale by bolstering communitywide access to education, financial stability, and health, participating teams will have a chance to work together to take on each challenge.”
The scavenger hunt invites the community to a pre-race rally in downtown Albany at 130 N. Front St., next to the Flint RiverQuarium and Albany Welcome Center for breakfast from 7:15-7:50 a.m. Participants will pick up their race packet and instructions. At 8 a.m., the race will begin, and teams will set out on their hunts, reaching the finish line located back at downtown Albany by 10 a.m. The post-race Campaign Kickoff Party will include highlights from the race, including the prize ceremony, live music and an opportunity to donate.
Both the pre-race and post-race celebrations are open to the public.
“Anyone can get involved — corporate partners, small businesses, nonprofit agencies, Albany State and Albany Tech students, community stakeholders, volunteers and groups of friends,” Motley said. “It’s a great way to learn more about United Way’s work and more deeply connect with your community. Thanks to generous sponsors, all pre-registered supporters will receive a T-shirt and drink from Cornerstone Coffee + Co.
Those interested in learning more about RUN THE RACE can visit www.runtheraceswga.com to find event details, FAQs and registration.