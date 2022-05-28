United Way of Southwest Georgia's Reimagine Albany, other initiatives to tackle community disparities, trauma

ALBANY – Few communities around the country were harder-hit during the first wave of COVID-19 than Dougherty County, and subsequent waves took a toll as well with more than 400 residents dying from complications of the disease.
The African-American community suffered a disproportionate number of deaths.
Through a grant program, the United Way of Southwest Georgia is looking to address some of the issues that were revealed during the pandemic.
“What we found that was a result of the pandemic is there were a lot of disparities that also were highlighted,” Philip Gentry, the local United Way agency’s special projects manager, said. “As a result of that, the Reimagine Albany initiative was put together.”
Through targeted microgrant awards, the agency sought applicants for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for organizations committed to advancing social equity in the priority issues of housing, education and/or health.
Examples of potential programs included educating renters about their rights and energy efficiency, increasing high school graduation and college enrollment among black youths and increasing food security, nutrition and wellness awareness in the black community.
The Equity Advancement Funds were funded by the Sapelo Foundation, with $10,000 allocated to each issue area, for a total of $30,000.
The first round of grants were awarded to A Better Way Grocers, the Civil Pretty Service Group, Genesic Nonprofit, H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc., Mind Body and Soul Consultation Inc., Randolph County Family Connection Inc. and the Southwest Georgia Legal Self-Help Center.
Three organizations were added at a later date: The Albany Museum of Art to facilitate conversations on race and equality, Operation Hope to advance economic equity and empowerment, and SOWEGA Rising for the implementation of a racial healing program.
The first group of grant recipients was able to meet earlier this year with state leaders at the Capitol in an event organized by state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, Gentry said.
“It was to give our recipients a chance to go to the Capitol and learn how to interface with our elected officials,” he said. “A lot of our recipients were able to make pretty substantial connections there.”
United Way also has partnered with more than 30 agencies through the Resilient Southwest Georgia Coalition, with the goal of raising awareness of trauma and reducing the incidence and impact.
“What we’ve been trying to express is that if not dealt with, the trauma follows you into adulthood and affects the community at large,” Gentry said. “A lot of times we can see that in local crime rates, high school dropouts, even physical health, the number of diagnoses in chronic health and disease.”
Through the coalition, United Way, as the lead organization and fiscal agent, is seeking to launch the 13-county region into a trauma-informed, adverse childhood experiences, focusing on prevention, intervention and resiliency skills.
For travelers through downtown Albany wondering why the water in the Gortatowsky water fountain outside the Government Center appears green, it isn’t a leftover from St. Patrick’s Day.
United Way and Dougherty County have teamed up to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month with the colorful fountain and placing green ribbons around the city.
They also are asking residents to wear green ribbons on Tuesday and for organizations to post photos at #DoughetyCountyGreen and #UWGreenOut.
United Way participated earlier this month in the Mount Zion Mental Health Awareness Community Fair that included more than 20 vendors.
Through its relationship with Resilient Georgia, United Way has taken a special interest in the mental health of young people that is behind the emphasis on adverse childhood experiences.
